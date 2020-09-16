Tennis Tennis Novak Djokovic sails past wildcard Caruso at Italian Open Novak Djokovic, who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open, claimed a 6-3 6-2 win over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Italian Open. Reuters 16 September, 2020 19:37 IST Men's singles world number one Novak Djokovic in action at the Italian Open in Rome on Wednesday. - Getty Images Reuters 16 September, 2020 19:37 IST World number one Novak Djokovic turned the page on his contentious US Open exit and began his claycourt season with a convincing 6-3 6-2 victory over wildcard Salvatore Caruso in the second round of the Italian Open on Wednesday.Djokovic was disqualified in New York after accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.READ | Frenchman Tsonga ruled out for rest of 2020 due to back injury On arrival in Rome, an apologetic Djokovic vowed to be “the best version” of himself on and off the court and he kept his emotions in check against local hope Caruso.Four-time Rome Masters champion Djokovic, who received an opening-round bye, broke Caruso's serve in the eighth game before serving out the opening set.Caruso, who battled past American Tennys Sandgren in the opening round for his first ATP Masters 1000 match win, dropped his serve in a see-saw third game of the second set which lasted nearly 12 minutes.With momentum firmly on his side, top seed Djokovic broke his opponent for a third time in the match before celebrating victory by blowing kisses into the empty stands at the Foro Italico. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos