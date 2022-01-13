Tennis Tennis Novak Djokovic included in Australian Open draw The world number one and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park and a record 21st Grand Slam crown. Reuters MELBOURNE 13 January, 2022 11:21 IST Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round despite visa uncertainty. (File Photo) Reuters MELBOURNE 13 January, 2022 11:21 IST Novak Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men's tournament on Thursday despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.RELATED: Australian open tennis draw delayed until further notice Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major title and 10th at Melbourne Park.More to follow... Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :