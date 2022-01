Novak Djokovic included in Australian Open draw

Novak Djokovic was confirmed in the official draw for the Australian Open men's tournament on Thursday despite uncertainty over whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major title and 10th at Melbourne Park.

