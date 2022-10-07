Serbian scientists, inspired by Djokovic, name new species of beetle after him

Tennis

Reuters
SARAJEVO 07 October, 2022 21:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: Twenty one-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

FILE PHOTO: Twenty one-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Serbian scientists have named a new species of beetle after tennis great Novak Djokovic due to its speed, strength, flexibility, durability and ability to survive in a difficult environment, Serbian media reported on Friday.

The insect, which belongs to the Duvalius genus of ground beetles that are present in Europe, was discovered several years ago in an underground pit in western Serbia.

It is named Duvalius djokovici, the Tanjug news agency quoted researcher Nikola Vesovic as saying.

Vesovic said that a new species was a specialised underground Coleoptera beetle, a predator which had lost its eyes living deep underground.

“I proposed to name the new species after Djokovic,” Vesovic was quoted as saying. “He is the man who did much for this country. We feel urged to pay him back in the way we can.”

Last weekend, the 35-year-old Djokovic, who has won 21 Grand Slam trophies, won the Tel Aviv Open to clinch his third title this season, after winning a seventh Wimbledon crown in July.

At the ongoing Astana Open, Djokovic beat Russian Karen Khachanov in straight sets on Friday to set up a semifinal clash with another Russian, world number four Daniil Medvedev.

