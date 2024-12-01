Novak Djokovic presents Copa Libertadores trophy before Botafogo vs Atletico Mineiro final

Novak Djokovic made a surprise appearance during the Copa Libertadores final at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, brought the trophy to the field in a ceremony before the summit clash between Botafogo and Atletico Mineiro.

He did not express a preference for either of the Brazilian finalist. Botafogo won the tournament for the first time in its history with a 3-1 victory over Atletico.

Djokovic is in the South American country to play an exhibition match on Sunday with former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, who is retiring from the sport.

Djokovic supports Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, his home nation. He also likes two foreign teams - Manchester United and AC Milan.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, who has recently announced by Qatar Airways as Global Brand Ambassador and Wellness Advisor, was also spotted with Team Ferrari at the Lusail Circuit ahead of this week’s Formula One race in Doha.

(With inputs from AP)