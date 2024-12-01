 />
Novak Djokovic presents Copa Libertadores trophy before Botafogo vs Atletico Mineiro final

Djokovic is in Argentina to play an exhibition match on Sunday with former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, who is retiring from the sport.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 10:51 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic holds the trophy prior to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Novak Djokovic holds the trophy prior to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic holds the trophy prior to the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024 Final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic made a surprise appearance during the Copa Libertadores final at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, brought the trophy to the field in a ceremony before the summit clash between Botafogo and Atletico Mineiro.

He did not express a preference for either of the Brazilian finalist. Botafogo won the tournament for the first time in its history with a 3-1 victory over Atletico.

READ | Ten-man Botafogo beats Atletico Mineiro to win maiden Copa Libertadores title

Djokovic is in the South American country to play an exhibition match on Sunday with former US Open champion Juan Martin Del Potro, who is retiring from the sport.

Djokovic supports Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, his home nation. He also likes two foreign teams - Manchester United and AC Milan.

The 37-year-old Djokovic, who has recently announced by Qatar Airways as Global Brand Ambassador and Wellness Advisor, was also spotted with Team Ferrari at the Lusail Circuit ahead of this week’s Formula One race in Doha.

(With inputs from AP)

Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

