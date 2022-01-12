Tennis Tennis Djokovic rejects 'misinformation' over Covid-19 test Earlier, the Serbian PM, Ana Brnabic, supported tennis star Novak Djokovic but said that he should explain if he breached rules after receiving his PCR result. AFP SYDNEY 12 January, 2022 08:39 IST After testing positive for Covid-19, Djokovic had attended an interview and a photoshoot for a French daily newspaper. (File Photo) AFP SYDNEY 12 January, 2022 08:39 IST Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic rejected Wednesday "misinformation" over his public outings in Serbia despite a positive PCR test for Covid-19.Djokovic, who described the allegations as "very hurtful" to his family, said on Instagram that he only learned of the December 16 test result the following day, after attending a youth tennis event. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :