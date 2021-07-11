Tennis Tennis Djokovic beats Berrettini to win sixth Wimbledon, 20th Grand Slam title Novak Djokovic recorded his sixth Wimbledon title by beating the Italian Berrettini in a thrilling four-setter, drawing him level with Federer and Nadal on 20 Grand Slams. Team Sportstar 11 July, 2021 22:04 IST Djokovic's Wimbledon triumph now sees him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles among men. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 11 July, 2021 22:04 IST Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame a stern challenge from Matteo Berrettini before lifting himself to a sixth Wimbledon title in a contest that lasted over three hours and 30 minutes on Sunday. Djokovic was off to a shock start as he witnessed a fiery Berrettini snatch the first set in the tiebreaker. READ: Novak Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal in rare Channel Slam triumph after Wimbledon win The Serbian then regained his composure to waltz through the next two sets before closing the game in the fourth set with an eventual scoreline that read: 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/WqbJcxZWU1— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/WqbJcxZWU1— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021 Djokovic's triumph now sees him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles among men. The win also made him the first man to win since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in the same calendar year.MORE TO FOLLOW.... Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :