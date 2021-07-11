Djokovic beats Berrettini to win sixth Wimbledon, 20th Grand Slam title

Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame a stern challenge from Matteo Berrettini before lifting himself to a sixth Wimbledon title in a contest that lasted over three hours and 30 minutes on Sunday.

Djokovic was off to a shock start as he witnessed a fiery Berrettini snatch the first set in the tiebreaker.

The Serbian then regained his composure to waltz through the next two sets before closing the game in the fourth set with an eventual scoreline that read: 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic's triumph now sees him level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles among men. The win also made him the first man to win since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in the same calendar year.

