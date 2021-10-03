Tennis Tennis Ons Jabeur, Garbine Muguruza to face each other in Chicago final While Jabeur led Elena Rybakina 6-4, 3-2 when Rybakina retired due to illness, Muguruza advanced without playing a point after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew in the morning because of a gastrointestinal illness. AP CHICAGO, USA 03 October, 2021 10:00 IST FILE PHOTO: Ons Jabeur progressed to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic final after Elena Rybakina retired midway through the semifinal due to illness. - GETTY IMAGES AP CHICAGO, USA 03 October, 2021 10:00 IST Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza advanced to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic final Saturday when their semifinal opponents were unable to play.Jabeur led Elena Rybakina 6-4, 3-2 when Rybakina retired due to illness. Jabeur, ranked 16th in the world, converted all three break-point chances to take the first set.READ: Sabalenka out of Indian Wells after testing positive for COVID-19From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season.The ninth-ranked Muguruza advanced without playing a point after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew in the morning because of a gastrointestinal illness. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :