Despite playing her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, Ons Jabeur dropped three places to fifth in the WTA rankings on Monday.

The WTA, like the ATP on the men’s side, decided not to award ranking points for the Grand Slam event after Wimbledon barred Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Even so a Russian-born player won the competition.

Elena Rybakina, who plays as a Kazakh also gained no reward for her first grand slam title and remains ranked 23rd in the world.

Tunisian Jabeur lost the 430 points she collected for her quarter-final appearance at Wimbledon last year.

Poland’s Iga Swiatek remains untouchable in first.

Behind her Estonian Anett Kontaveit climbed one spot to second place. Greece’s Maria Sakkari jumped two places to third as Jabeur slid.

Czech Karolina Pliskova, who lost last year’s final to the now retired Ashleigh Barty, fell eight places to 15th.

Rankings

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 8336 pts, 2. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4326 (+1), 3. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4190 (+2), 4. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4030, 5. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4010 (-3), 6. Aryna Sabalenka 3267, 7. Danielle Collins (USA) 3131 (+1), 8. Jessica Pegula (USA) 3087 (+1), 9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2886 (+1), 10. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2717 (+1), 11. Cori Gauff (USA) 2647 (+1), 12. Darya Kasatkina 2635 (+1), 13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2635 (+3), 14. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2588 (+1), 15. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2477 (-8), 16. Simona Halep (ROM) 2415 (+2), 17. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2353 (-3), 18. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2302 (-1), 19. Veronika Kudermetova 2090 (+2), 20. Victoria Azarenka 2016

Selected: 23. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 1805