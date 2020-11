Paris Masters: Rohan Bopanna-Oliver Marach crash out

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Oliver Marach was beaten 6-0, 7-6(6) by Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the doubles quarterfinals of the ATP-1000 Masters tennis tournament in Paris.

Bopanna and his partner collected 180 ATP points and shared € 32,000.

In the ITF men’s event in Egypt, Arjun Kadhe won his second successive doubles title with Vladyslav Manafov of Ukraine. The 26-year-old Arjun has seven other ITF doubles titles, and two singles titles, apart from a Challenger doubles title with Saketh Myneni.

In the ITF women’s tournament in Lousada, Portugal, Riya Bhatia made the doubles final with Ines Murta.

The results:

€ 3,732,680 ATP Masters, Paris, France Doubles (quarterfinals): Jurgen Melzer (Aut) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra) bt Oliver Marach (Aut) & Rohan Bopanna 6-0, 7-6(6).

$15,000 ITF women, Lousada, Portugal Doubles (semifinals): Ines Murta (Por) & Riya Bhatia bt Kamila Bartone (Aut) & Alina Charaeva (Rus) 6-4, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt Doubles (final): Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Vladyslav Orlov 9Ukr) & Francsco Vilardo (Ita) 6-1, 6-3.