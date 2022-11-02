Tennis

Tsitsipas sees off Evans at Paris Masters

AFP
02 November, 2022 19:15 IST
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after the end of the men’s singles round of 16 tennis match against Daniel Evans of Britain at Paris Masters on November 2.

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after the end of the men’s singles round of 16 tennis match against Daniel Evans of Britain at Paris Masters on November 2. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT

World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Britain’s Dan Evans.

The 24-year-old Greek, whose best performance at Bercy came in 2019 when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, will face either Cameron Norrie, another Briton, or Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the last-16.

Tsitsipas had the edge over Evans from the start and completed his victory in an hour and 20 minutes.

With Evans struggling to get into the match and committing a number of unforced errors, Tsitsipas took the initiative by breaking his opponent’s opening service game in both sets.

His own service proved too much for Evans, who was only able to force a single break point, which Tsitsipas saved.

The Greek, winner this year of the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo in April and finalist in Cincinnati in August, is guaranteed to play the end-of-season ATP Finals in Turin later this month regardless of his performance in Paris.

Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti beat Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-4, 6-2 to set up a last-16 meeting with third seed Casper Ruud.

