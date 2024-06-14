MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Top-ranked Jannik Sinner to play singles and doubles for Italy at Olympics

This will be the first Summer Games for the 22-year-old Sinner, who reached the top spot in the men’s rankings this week following his run to the semifinals of the French Open.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 18:27 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jannik Sinne holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after defeating Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open.
Jannik Sinne holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after defeating Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AP
Jannik Sinne holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after defeating Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will compete in both singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics, the Italian tennis federation said Friday.

This will be the first Summer Games for the 22-year-old Sinner, who reached the top spot in the men’s rankings this week following his run to the semifinals of the French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner won the Australian Open in January, his first Grand Slam title. He is 33-3 in 2024 with three titles.

READ MORE: ATP Rankings: Sinner becomes first Italian World No. 1, French Open champion Alcaraz moves past Djokovic into second spot

Sinner will team up with Lorenzo Musetti in doubles for Italy, the federation said.

Jasmine Paolini, who lost the women’s French Open final last weekend, will also play for Italy.

The Olympic tennis events start on July 27, after Wimbledon is held during the first two weeks of the month.

