Badosa, Tomljanovic out of Australian Open with injuries

Paula Badosa has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a right thigh injury sustained in a warm-up tournament in Adelaide, the world number 11 said on Saturday.

“Bad news ... During the quarter-final match in Adelaide, I hurt myself and after receiving the results I will have to be out a few weeks,” Badosa tweeted.

“Sad to miss Australian Open this year, really going to miss it. I will do everything I can to return as soon as possible.”

Ajla Tomljanovic has also withdrawn from the year’s first Grand Slam, which starts on Monday, after the local hope sustained a knee injury at the season-opening United Cup mixed team tournament.

“I’ve done absolutely everything in my power to get healthy but just ran out of time to heal and be 100% ready to compete at a high level,” Tomljanovic tweeted.

“It’s been a very tough decision to make but I have to listen to my body.” 

