PBI President Rene Zondag shares vision for Indian tennis

Peter Burwash International (PBI) had played a significant role in Indian tennis by supporting many champions, including Olympic medallist and multiple Grand Slam winner Leander Paes, in the formative years at the Britannia Amritraj Tennis (BAT) Academy in Chennai.

PBI has come back to India stronger with its academy in Bengaluru and now expanding to Pune.

The president of PBI, Rene Zondag, put things in perspective with regard to player development, and making it an enjoyable experience for every player who gets on court, during his visit to Pune and launching the collaboration with Ileseum Club. “I am extremely happy with the expansion of PBI in India. We were associated with the BAT programme and left the country for a long time. When Bangalore approached us in 2014, to change the sports culture, and create an environment that gets the best out of athletes, potentially develop champions, and good athletes in each of their fields, we were attracted by such a vision and wanted to be part of that. The partners we work with understand sport and sports development, values, structure, morals and culture. We started in Bangalore with the professional programme, grassroots tennis. We found in no time that professional programme was extremely attractive in India,” said Zondag.

The focus on performance tennis led to a full-fledged tennis academy in Bengaluru.

“I am super happy that we are expanding. We didn’t want to go too quick. It was more important to find the right partner. In Pune, we found and met Gurpavit Singh. Pune has been great. It is a fantastic city, and a tennis city. There is already so much tennis. We can make an impact, and make a difference. We can be a very good addition to the Pune tennis infrastructure. Hopefully, our coming can also raise certain standard that is good for the game,” he said.

Emphasising that PBI methodology was distinctly different to the rest, Zondag stated that the focus was the customer - the player.

“We always said that we are in the service industry first, and tennis industry second. That makes our customers feel welcome and taken care of. That is what we learnt in the hospitality industry,” he said.

Understandably so, as PBI operates in 5-star hotels and resorts around the world. And it is all about guest experience.

“We create an unbelievable experience for each one who comes on to the tennis court, beginner, professional, anyone. We deliver what the customer wants. The teaching concepts of PBI have proven timeless, for 47 years. PBI doesn’t teach symptoms. The fundamentals are concepts that are based on focusing on the cause rather than symptoms. We see that the customer is understanding the game, and secondly become their own coach,” he said.

It is a philosophy that helps the players “fix problems, while training or in a match. Having simple check points, references, that helps them to have tools to get better or fix problems”, he said.

Zondag sees tremendous potential in India. “The potential in India is enormous. There is an incredible amount of talent, natural players. There is an incredible respect for teachers and hunger for learning. The role we can play is to build on that. We will help Indian tennis to elevate standards. Raising or elevating coaching standards is something that is really close to our heart. It is our responsibility to give the gift of tennis and help the sport grow,” Zondag explained.

India is thirsting to excel in singles in the Grand Slams and possibly have a Grand Slam champion some day.

“Producing Grand Slam champions is impossible. There are too many variables. We have to focus on the process, not on result. Players can flourish in an environment, where all that is needed for development is offered, in a way that is positive, encouraging, inspiring and motivating. That is really what we can do, the rest is up to the athlete,” he reasoned.

“The result is a byproduct of the job well done. Our job is to create an environment, offer facilities they need. If that creates a champion, or a good tennis player, or a player who enjoys the game, we have done the job well. Our job is to keep people in tennis. And give them a sport to enjoy for life,” Zondag said.

The best way forward is to keep the interest of players as top priority.

“Whatever we do should be in the interest of players. Not in the interest of the academy or yourself as a coach. We need to find solutions for whatever the player needs”, he stressed.

What is his advice for the young tennis players.

“They simple need to enjoy the journey and process, make the effort and focus on that above anything. Not chase results. Tennis is a very tough sport to be successful. It is hard to get an ATP point than to become a professional soccer player in England. At the same time, I don’t think there is any sport in the world that offers life skills and educates players like tennis. The constant battles, the failures, the mistakes, recoveries, character building requires all these. No other sport offers so much for players to have personal development,” he pointed out.

Becoming a champion is great, but the game offers so much for everyone.

“Very rare that you produce a Roger Federer or a Djokovic. Actually, using the word produce is wrong. They develop because they participate in a wonderful environment. There are few common denominators in those that they have the right people around them. Grew up in the right environment. We should not live or make decisions on exceptions. We should look more at the bigger picture. Tennis is a fantastic game, and a gift for life,” he said.