Petra Kvitova beats Elena Rybakina in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova ousted the current holder of the All England Club title Elena Rybakina 6-3, 7-5 in the opening round of the Adelaide International 2 on Monday to continue her winning start in the new season.

Preparing for her 15th visit to the Australian Open, where she was a finalist in 2019, Czech Kvitova pounced on her one-break opportunity to claim the opening set in just over half an hour.

The second set of the contest was just as tight, with no break points until the 11th game when Kvitova earned two and converted the second for a 6-5 lead with a blistering forehand return.

The 32-year-old, who beat world number three Jessica Pegula while representing her country at the United Cup last week, served out for the match to set up a second-round clash with American Shelby Rogers or China’s Qinwen Zheng.

“I was trying to wait for my chance to see if I could break her,” said the world number 16.

“My serve worked well today, so I’m happy with that. I came here playing well, so I’m glad I continued that today.”

The top three women in the world were all late withdrawals from the second Adelaide tournament, with Pegula citing a change of schedule and Iga Swiatek (shoulder) and Ons Jabeur (back) nursing injuries.

The top remaining seed, France’s Caroline Garcia, was given a bye into the second round.

The other women’s warm-up for the Australian Open this week is the Hobart Open, which returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic.

Qualifier Lauren Davis opened the tournament with an upset of out-of-sorts fourth seed and former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, easing past her fellow American 6-2, 6-2.

“I’m really happy with how I handled the elements, it was pretty gusty out there,” said Davis.

Collins goes through

Danielle Collins, a runner-up at last year’s Australian Open, indicated she might be set for another run deep into the year’s first Grand Slam with a 6-2 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova at the Adelaide International 2 on Monday.

The American, also a semifinalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, set off at a canter and led 5-0 before the Czech former world number one finally found some of her once-formidable game and rallied to break back.

Collins, seeded 10th, converted her fifth set point to take the opening stanza before breaking Pliskova twice in the second to seal the victory.