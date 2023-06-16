Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Petru-Alexandru Luncanu handed five-year ban for match-fixing

The 34-year-old Luncanu was also found guilty on a separate charge of failing to cooperate fully with the ITIA investigation by withdrawing consent for his phone to be analysed.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 17:53 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Petru-Alexandru Luncanu was fined and handed a five-year ban for involvement in match-fixing. (Representative Image)
Petru-Alexandru Luncanu was fined and handed a five-year ban for involvement in match-fixing. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Petru-Alexandru Luncanu was fined and handed a five-year ban for involvement in match-fixing. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Romanian tennis player Petru-Alexandru Luncanu has been banned for five years and fined $40,000 in a match-fixing case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

Five out of seven match-fixing charges brought by the ITIA against Luncanu were upheld at an anti-corruption hearing, the agency said, relating to “contriving the outcome or any other aspect of several matches, and directly or indirectly facilitating tennis wagering.”

The 34-year-old Luncanu was also found guilty on a separate charge of failing to cooperate fully with the ITIA investigation by withdrawing consent for his phone to be analyzed.

ALSO READ
ISL 2023-24: Ayush Chhikara signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC until 2026

Luncanu’s highest ranking was 304th in 2009. International Tennis Federation records show his last match was a first-round loss at a low-level event in Romania in July.

Related Topics

Petru-Alexandru Luncanu

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Petru-Alexandru Luncanu handed five-year ban for match-fixing
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy enter semifinals; Srikanth knocked out
    PTI
  4. Global Chess League to begin from June 22, schedule and scoring system announced
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 124/3 (26.4 overs); Boland removes Crawley before Lunch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Petru-Alexandru Luncanu handed five-year ban for match-fixing
    AP
  2. Murray feeling his best since surgery as he gears up for Wimbledon
    Reuters
  3. All seeded players out before quarterfinals at grass-court Nottingham Open
    AP
  4. French veteran Gasquet stuns top-seeded Tsitsipas in Stuttgart for 600th win
    AP
  5. Libema Open 2023: Medvedev knocked out by Mannarino in second round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Petru-Alexandru Luncanu handed five-year ban for match-fixing
    AP
  2. Indian sports news wrap, June 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indonesia Open: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy enter semifinals; Srikanth knocked out
    PTI
  4. Global Chess League to begin from June 22, schedule and scoring system announced
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 1: England 124/3 (26.4 overs); Boland removes Crawley before Lunch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment