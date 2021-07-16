Tennis Tennis French Open champion Krejcikova cruises to Prague Open semifinal The 25-year-old defeated her compatriot and doubles partner Siniakova 6-3, 6-0. AP PRAGUE 16 July, 2021 21:30 IST Krejcikova will face China's Xinyu Wang in the semifinal. - GETTY IMAGES AP PRAGUE 16 July, 2021 21:30 IST French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past doubles partner Katerina Siniakova on Friday, winning an all-Czech quarterfinal 6-3, 6-0 at the Prague Open.The second-seeded Krejcikova next faces China’s Xinyu Wang, who beat Grace Min of the United States 6-3, 6-3.READ: Tokyo Olympics 2021: Kerber pulls out of tennis event at the GamesThe eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova beat Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-2.In the other quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium beat Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-1. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :