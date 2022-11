Prajnesh beats Fanselow, reaches ATP Champaign Challenger quarterfinals

Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Sebastian Fanselow of Germany 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the $53,120 Challenger tennis tournament in Champaign, USA.

Ramkumar Ramanathan also made it to the quarterfinals of the Challenger in Kobe, Japan, but lost the doubles quarterfinals in partnership with Arjun Kadhe.

Also Read | ATP Tour announces record prize money increase for 2023

In the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, qualifier Vaidehi Chaudhari tripped the line umpire’s chair and retired in the pre-quarterfinals after three games. She had earlier upset the fourth seed Tessah Andrianjafitrimo, in the first round.