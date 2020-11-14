Tennis Tennis Prajnesh enters semifinals of Cary Challenger Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunneswaran went past Thomaz Bellucci to march into the semifinals of the Atlantic Tire Championships. PTI Cary (USA) 14 November, 2020 17:16 IST It will be Prajnesh’s second last-four appearance this season after he resumed competing on the tour. - R. Ragu/ File Photo PTI Cary (USA) 14 November, 2020 17:16 IST Yet again erasing a one-set deficit, Indian Davis Cupper Prajnesh Gunneswaran went past Thomaz Bellucci to march into the semifinals of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger tour event, here.The Indian left-hander won 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) against the Brazilian qualifier in the quarterfinals of the $52080 hard court tournament.It will be Prajnesh’s second last-four appearance this season after he resumed competing on the tour.READ: Prajnesh ousts Jack Sock to make quarters of Cary ChallengerHe had reached the semifinals at the Isamning event in Germany last month.Prajnesh, ranked 146, will now clash with Denamrk’s Mikael Torpegaard, ranked 198, for a place in the summit clash.Out of his six Challenger finals, the 30-year-old Indian has won two title -- Anning (China, April 2018) and Bengaluru (November 2018). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos