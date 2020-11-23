Tennis Tennis Prajnesh loses in Orlando Challenger final, records second straight runner-up finish Prajnesh Gunneswaran finished runner-up at the Orlando Challenger as he lost 6-3, 6-4 to American Brandon Nakashima in Sunday's final. PTI Orlando 23 November, 2020 00:49 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran's runner-up finish at the Orlando Challenger will see him climb to the 128th spot on the ATP rankings to become India's top-ranked tennis player. - R. Ragu PTI Orlando 23 November, 2020 00:49 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran finished runner-up at the Orlando Challenger as he lost 6-3, 6-4 to American Brandon Nakashima in Sunday's final.This is the Indian's second straight runner-up finish after he reached the final at the Cary Challenger last week. The result will see Prajnesh climb to the 128th spot on the ATP rankings to become India's top-ranked tennis player.The Indian southpaw was unable to convert any of his eight breakpoint opportunities that came his way in the contest that nearly lasted 90 minutes.RELATED| Divij Sharan looks back on a season of sparse success The turning moment in the opening set came in the sixth game when Prajnesh was serving at 2-3, 30-all. He buried a forehand to the net to offer his opponent a break point, but saved it with an ace. Another forehand error by Prajnesh gave Nakashima another chance but the Indian saved that too with a well set-up winner.However, Nakashima’s strong ground-strokes brought him another chance and this time Prajnesh could not save, sending a backhand over the baseline, and the American took a 3-2 lead. Nakashima went on to pocket the first set 6-3.RELATED| Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semifinals Prajnesh got off to a poor start in the second set as he was broken in the third game and then squandered two breakpoint opportunities in the next game to hand his opponent a 3-1 lead.The Indian had a chance to make it 4-4 but did not convert any of the four break points he got in the eighth game as 19-year-old Nakashima held on to claim his maiden singles Challenger title. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos