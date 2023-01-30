Prajnesh wins ITF men’s tournament in Kuwait

Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan 6-2, 7-6(5) in the final of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament in Al Zahra, Kuwait, on Sunday.

After racing away with the first set, Prajnesh was cruising at 4-1 in the second, when the Uzbek showed his fighting qualities.

The 33-year-old Prajnesh was in a spot of trouble as he faced a set point in the 12th game on his serve, but pulled through to seal victory in the tie-break.

It was the first title in five years for Prajnesh, who had won two $150,000 Challengers in 2018 in Bengaluru and Anning.

“It is a great feeling to win the title. Winning is a good habit, and one has to fight for it”, said Prajnesh, who dropped just one set, in the semifinals, in the whole tournament.

It was the 11th title in the professional circuit for Prajnesh, who was ranked a career-high 75th in 2019.

The results:

$25,000 ITF men, Al Zahra, Kuwait

