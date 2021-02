Prajnesh enters semifinals in Kazakhstan

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat the 159th ranked Martin Klizan of Slovakia 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the $104,160 Challenger tennis tournament in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

Prajnesh enters quarterfinals in Kazakhstan

He will play the sixth seed Jurij Rodionov of Austria in the semifinals.

The results:

