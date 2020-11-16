Tennis

Prajnesh Gunneswaran loses Cary Challenger final

Prajnesh Gunneswaran went down in the final of the Cary Challenger final to American Denis Kudla.

16 November, 2020 08:39 IST
Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Jack Sock and Thomaz Bellucci on his way to the final of the Cary Challenger.   -  R. Ragu

India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost the final of the Cary Challenger in North Carolina after a 6-3, 3-6, 0-6 defeat to second seed Denis Kudla of America on Sunday.

Fourth seed Prajnesh progressed to the final after receiving a walkover from Mikael Torpegaard, while Kudla beat third seed Daniel Galan 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4 to reach the summit clash.

The 31-year-old Indian claimed two massive wins on his way to the final. He first got past former top-10 player Jack Sock in an energy-sapping 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6(5) win in the pre-quarterfinal.

Prajnesh then followed it up with another come-from-behind win over Thomaz Bellucci in the quarterfinal.

The result:

Cary Challenger, US

Singles (final): Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Denis Kudla 6-3, 3-6, 0-6

 

