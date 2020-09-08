Tennis Tennis Prajnesh loses final qualifying round in Kitzbuhel Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 6-3 in the second and final qualifying round of the ATP tennis tournament on clay in Kitzbuhel, Austria. Team Sportstar New Delhi 08 September, 2020 21:11 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 6-3 in the second and final qualifying round. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar New Delhi 08 September, 2020 21:11 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 6-3 in the second and final qualifying round of the €400,335 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Tuesday.After missing the US Open, Prajnesh along with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal will be getting ready for Roland Garros.The results:Qualifying singles (second and final round): Marc-Andrea Huesler (Sui) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 6-3; First round: Prajnesh bt Sandro Kopp (Aut) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.$25,000 ITF women, Prague, Czech RepublicSingles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Kyoka Okamura (Jpn) 7-5, 6-4. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos