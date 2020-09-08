Tennis

Prajnesh loses final qualifying round in Kitzbuhel

Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 6-3 in the second and final qualifying round of the ATP tennis tournament on clay in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

New Delhi 08 September, 2020 21:11 IST

Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 6-3 in the second and final qualifying round.   -  Reuters Photo

Prajnesh Gunneswaran was beaten 6-3, 6-3 in the second and final qualifying round of the €400,335 ATP tennis tournament on clay in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Tuesday.

After missing the US Open, Prajnesh along with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal will be getting ready for Roland Garros.

The results:

Qualifying singles (second and final round):

Marc-Andrea Huesler (Sui) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-3, 6-3; First round: Prajnesh bt Sandro Kopp (Aut) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

$25,000 ITF women, Prague, Czech Republic

Singles (first round): Ankita Raina bt Kyoka Okamura (Jpn) 7-5, 6-4.

