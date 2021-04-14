Tennis

Prajnesh advances to Orlando Challenger pre-quarterfinals

Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 14 April, 2021 20:31 IST
Prajnesh Gunneswaran

File picture of Prajnesh Gunneswaran.   -  R. Ragu

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 14 April, 2021 20:31 IST

Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Prajnesh will meet Jack Sock of the United States.

READ: Argentine tennis player Franco Feitt banned for life for match-fixing

In doubles, fourth seeds Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan fought hard before losing 7-6(4), 4-6, [16-18] to the American wild card entrants Alexander Ritschard and Alex Rybakov in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results

$52,080 Challenger, Orlando, US: Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Matthew Ebden (Aus) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexander Ritschard & Alex Rybakov (US) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-7(4), 6-4, [18-16].