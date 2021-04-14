Prajnesh advances to Orlando Challenger pre-quarterfinals

Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Prajnesh will meet Jack Sock of the United States.

READ: Argentine tennis player Franco Feitt banned for life for match-fixing

In doubles, fourth seeds Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan fought hard before losing 7-6(4), 4-6, [16-18] to the American wild card entrants Alexander Ritschard and Alex Rybakov in the pre-quarterfinals.