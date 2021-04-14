Tennis Tennis Prajnesh advances to Orlando Challenger pre-quarterfinals Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando. Team Sportstar New Delhi 14 April, 2021 20:31 IST File picture of Prajnesh Gunneswaran. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar New Delhi 14 April, 2021 20:31 IST Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran eased past Matthew Ebden of Australia 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Orlando.In the pre-quarterfinals, Prajnesh will meet Jack Sock of the United States.READ: Argentine tennis player Franco Feitt banned for life for match-fixingIn doubles, fourth seeds Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan fought hard before losing 7-6(4), 4-6, [16-18] to the American wild card entrants Alexander Ritschard and Alex Rybakov in the pre-quarterfinals.The results$52,080 Challenger, Orlando, US: Singles (first round): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Matthew Ebden (Aus) 6-4, 6-1.Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexander Ritschard & Alex Rybakov (US) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-7(4), 6-4, [18-16]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.