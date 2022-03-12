Prajnesh reaches Monterrey Challenger final

Prajnesh Gunneswaran progressed to the singles final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Monterrey on Friday.

The seventh seeded Indian won 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4), 6-4 against Go Soeda of Japan, world number 275, in a semifinal that went on for two hours 34 minutes.

Prajnesh, world number 278, was 1-4 down in the final set before winning five straight games to take the match.

He will face top seed and former world number seven Fernando Verdasco of Spain in the final on Saturday.

This will be Prajnesh's first singles final on the challenger tour since losing to American Brandon Nakashima in the summit clash in Orlando in November 2020. His last singles title on the challenger tour came in Bangalore in November 2018.