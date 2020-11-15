Prajnesh Gunneswaran to take on Denis Kudla in Cary Challenger final

Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran progressed to the final of the Cary Challenger in North Carolina after receiving a walkover from Mikael Torpegaard of the Denmark in the semifinal on Saturday.

Prajnesh will take on second seeded American Denis Kudla in the final. Kudla beat third seed Daniel Galan 6-7 (8),6-1, 6-4 to reach the summit clash.

The 31-year-old Indian claimed two massive wins on his way to the final. He first got past former top-10 player Jack Sock in an energy-sapping 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6(5) win in the pre-quarterfinal.

Prajnesh then followed it up with another come-from-behind win over Thomaz Bellucci in the quarterfinal. The Indian southpaw had recovered from being 1-5 down in the deciding tie-break to claim a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory.