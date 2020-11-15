Tennis Tennis Prajnesh Gunneswaran to take on Denis Kudla in Cary Challenger final Prajnesh Gunneswaran got a walkover from Mikael Torpegaard to advance to the final of the Cary Challenger, where he will face Denis Kudla. Team Sportstar 15 November, 2020 19:18 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face second seed Denis Kudla in the final of the Cary Challenger. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar 15 November, 2020 19:18 IST Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran progressed to the final of the Cary Challenger in North Carolina after receiving a walkover from Mikael Torpegaard of the Denmark in the semifinal on Saturday.Prajnesh will take on second seeded American Denis Kudla in the final. Kudla beat third seed Daniel Galan 6-7 (8),6-1, 6-4 to reach the summit clash. RELATED| Ramkumar Ramanathan happy to step it up The 31-year-old Indian claimed two massive wins on his way to the final. He first got past former top-10 player Jack Sock in an energy-sapping 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6(5) win in the pre-quarterfinal. Prajnesh then followed it up with another come-from-behind win over Thomaz Bellucci in the quarterfinal. The Indian southpaw had recovered from being 1-5 down in the deciding tie-break to claim a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory.The results:Cary Challenger, US Singles (semifinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran w.o. Mikael Torpegaard (Den); Quarterfinals: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Thomaz Bellucci (Bra) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5). Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos