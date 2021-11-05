Prajnesh advances to Charlottesville Challenger quarterfinal

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India's top-ranked tennis star, defeated Inaki Montes-De La Torre of Spain 6-1, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinal of the Charlottesville Challenger on Thursday. Prajnesh will take on Canada's Brayden Schnur in Friday's quarterfinal.

The Indian broke serve twice to pocket the first set 6-1 in quick time. La Torre broke Prajnesh's serve to make it 3-3 n the second but could not ride the momentum as Prajnesh returned the favour in the 11th game and sealed a comfortable win.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, India's second-highest ranked tennis player at 187, also made the quarterfinal of the Challenger Eckental in Germany by beating Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 7-6(4). He will taken on Germany's Daniel Masur next.