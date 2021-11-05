Tennis Tennis Prajnesh advances to Charlottesville Challenger quarterfinal Prajnesh Gunneswaran progressed to the quarterfinal of the Charlottesville Challenger as he cruised to a straight-sets win over Inaki Montes-De La Torre. Team Sportstar New Delhi 05 November, 2021 17:37 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran will take on Canada's Brayden Schnur in the Charlottesville Challenger quarterfinal. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar New Delhi 05 November, 2021 17:37 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India's top-ranked tennis star, defeated Inaki Montes-De La Torre of Spain 6-1, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinal of the Charlottesville Challenger on Thursday. Prajnesh will take on Canada's Brayden Schnur in Friday's quarterfinal.The Indian broke serve twice to pocket the first set 6-1 in quick time. La Torre broke Prajnesh's serve to make it 3-3 n the second but could not ride the momentum as Prajnesh returned the favour in the 11th game and sealed a comfortable win.RELATED| Paris Masters: Injured Monfils pulls out of Djokovic clash Ramkumar Ramanathan, India's second-highest ranked tennis player at 187, also made the quarterfinal of the Challenger Eckental in Germany by beating Maximilian Marterer 7-5, 7-6(4). He will taken on Germany's Daniel Masur next.The results:$52,080 Challenger, Charlottesville, USSingles (pre-quarterfinals): Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Inaki Montes-De La Torre (Esp) 6-1, 7-5.Doubles (quarterfinals): Jason Jung (Tpe) & Christopher Rungkat (Ina) bt Dmitry Popko (Kaz) & Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 7-5.€44,820 Challenger, Eckental, GermanySingles (pre-quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Maximilian Marterer (Ger) 7-5, 7-6(4).Doubles (quarterfinals): Roman Jebavy (Cze) & Jonny O’Mara (GBR) bt Viktor Vlad Cornea (Rou) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-4€44,820 Challenger, Tenerife, SpainDoubles (quarterfinals): Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja bt Ivan Marrero Curbelo (Esp) & Hillel Rousseau (Hai) 3-6, 7-5, [10-6] Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :