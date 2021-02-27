Tennis Tennis Prajnesh loses in Kazakhstan Challenger semifinals Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran's excellent run in the Challenger tournament came to an end in a three-set loss to Austria's Jurij Rodionov on Saturday. Team Sportstar 27 February, 2021 18:46 IST Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was halted by sixth seed Jurij Rodionov of Austria in the Kazakhstan Challenger semis on Saturday. - R. Ragu Team Sportstar 27 February, 2021 18:46 IST The fine run of fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was halted by sixth seed Jurij Rodionov of Austria with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory in the semifinals of the $104,160 Challenger tennis tournament in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.READ | French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final For reaching the semifinals, Prajnesh collected 35 ATP points and $5,020.The result:$104,160 Challenger, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan Singles (semifinals): Jurij Rodionov (Aut) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.