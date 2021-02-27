Prajnesh loses in Kazakhstan Challenger semifinals

The fine run of fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran was halted by sixth seed Jurij Rodionov of Austria with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory in the semifinals of the $104,160 Challenger tennis tournament in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

For reaching the semifinals, Prajnesh collected 35 ATP points and $5,020.



The result:



$104,160 Challenger, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan Singles (semifinals): Jurij Rodionov (Aut) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.