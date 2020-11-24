Tennis Tennis UTR Pro tennis: Pranjala Yadlapalli beaten in final Pranjala goes down to Storm Sanders in the final of the UTR Pro tennis tournament in Melbourne. Team Sportstar New Delhi 24 November, 2020 17:41 IST Pranjala Yadlapalli has been in Australia right from the start of the lockdown period. - VIVEK BENDRE (FILE) Team Sportstar New Delhi 24 November, 2020 17:41 IST Pranjala Yadlapalli was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Storm Sanders in the final of the UTR Pro tennis tournament in Melbourne on Tuesday.The 21-year-old Pranjala, training in Australia with renowned physio Paul Ness and his wife Stacey Ness, had topped her group, winning two matches in the league. She had beaten Daria Gavrilova, a former top-20 player, in the group.Pranjala’s stay in Australia right from the start of the lockdown period has been a blessing in disguise for her as she was able to work on her fitness and game, with the best possible support. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos