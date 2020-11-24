UTR Pro tennis: Pranjala Yadlapalli beaten in final

Pranjala Yadlapalli was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Storm Sanders in the final of the UTR Pro tennis tournament in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Pranjala, training in Australia with renowned physio Paul Ness and his wife Stacey Ness, had topped her group, winning two matches in the league. She had beaten Daria Gavrilova, a former top-20 player, in the group.

Pranjala’s stay in Australia right from the start of the lockdown period has been a blessing in disguise for her as she was able to work on her fitness and game, with the best possible support.