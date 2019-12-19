Pro Tennis League 2019: New season, better opportunities

Some of the leading players of the country -- Ramkumar Ramanathan, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, Vijay Sundar Prashantha and Arjun Kadhe -- will be in action in the second edition of Pro Tennis League (PTL) to be played at the DLTA Complex here from December 20 to 24.

The field will also have other professional players like Niki Poonacha, Dalwinder Singh, VM Ranjeet, Sidharth Rawat and Kunal Anand.

The introduction of women players will be an added feature in the second edition, and there will also be two Russian players, Daria Mishina and Anna Morgina, along with Indian champions like Riya Bhatia, Sowjanya Bavisetti, Mahak Jain and Prerna Bhambri.

The six teams will be divided into two groups, and play the league stage. The top two teams in each group will make the semifinals.

Matches will be best of 11-game format, with no-advantage scoring. Each tie will feature six matches, junior singles, women’s singles, mixed doubles, men’s doubles, men’s singles, junior and ex-pro doubles.

Considering the cold wave in the Capital, matches have been scheduled to start at 2.30 p.m. on the opening day, and the finals. On the intervening three other days, matches will start at 11 a.m.