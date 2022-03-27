Purav-Ramkumar pair loses in Biel/Bienne Challenger final

Indian duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan suffered a straight-sets loss in the final of the ATP Challenger event in the Swiss city of Biel/Bienne on Saturday.

Top-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Albano Olivetti defeated the Indians 6-3, 6-4 to lift the title.

Purav and Ramkumar began their campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win against China's Zhe Li and Japan's Go Soeda.

They then got the better of the fourth-seeded American-Dutch duo of Hunter Reese and Sem Verbeek 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals before beating the French-Greek pair of Dan Added and Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 in the final four fixture.