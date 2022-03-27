Tennis Tennis Purav-Ramkumar pair loses in Biel/Bienne Challenger final Indian duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan suffered a straight-sets loss in the final of the ATP Challenger event in the Swiss city of Biel/Bienne on Saturday. Team Sportstar 27 March, 2022 13:07 IST FILE PHOTO: Indian duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan suffered a straight-sets loss in the final of the ATP Challenger event in the Swiss city of Biel/Bienne on Saturday. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar 27 March, 2022 13:07 IST Indian duo of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan suffered a straight-sets loss in the final of the ATP Challenger event in the Swiss city of Biel/Bienne on Saturday.Top-seeded French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Albano Olivetti defeated the Indians 6-3, 6-4 to lift the title.READ: Mirza, Bopanna reach second round in Miami Purav and Ramkumar began their campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 win against China's Zhe Li and Japan's Go Soeda. They then got the better of the fourth-seeded American-Dutch duo of Hunter Reese and Sem Verbeek 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals before beating the French-Greek pair of Dan Added and Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-4 in the final four fixture. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :