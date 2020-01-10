Tennis Tennis Qatar Open: Rohan Bopanna sails through to men’s doubles final In the semifinals, Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof defeated Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor in straight sets. PTI Doha 10 January, 2020 18:36 IST File Photo: Rohan Bopanna (in picture) and his partner will face Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the final. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy PTI Doha 10 January, 2020 18:36 IST India’s Rohan Bopanna and Netherlands’ Wesley Koolhof progressed to the men’s doubles final of the USD 1,465,260 Qatar Open. Bopanna and Koolhof, the third seeds, defeated the second seeded Finn-Croatian pair (Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor) 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals.Also Read | ITF tennis: Ankita Raina moves into quarterfinalsThe Indo-Dutch pair will meet the unseeded British-Mexican duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the summit clash on Saturday.Bambridge and Gonzalez got the better of Denmark’s Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 in the other semifinal. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.