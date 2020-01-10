Tennis

Qatar Open: Rohan Bopanna sails through to men’s doubles final

In the semifinals, Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof defeated Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor in straight sets.

Doha 10 January, 2020 18:36 IST

File Photo: Rohan Bopanna (in picture) and his partner will face Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the final.   -  V. Sreenivasa Murthy

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Netherlands’ Wesley Koolhof progressed to the men’s doubles final of the USD 1,465,260 Qatar Open.

Bopanna and Koolhof, the third seeds, defeated the second seeded Finn-Croatian pair (Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor) 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals.

The Indo-Dutch pair will meet the unseeded British-Mexican duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the summit clash on Saturday.

Bambridge and Gonzalez got the better of Denmark’s Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6, 6-2, 10-4 in the other semifinal.

