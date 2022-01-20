Raducanu loses to Kovinic, exits Australian Open 2022

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open.

Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier last September in just her second main draw appearance at a major.

The 19-year-old Raducanu entered the Australian Open as the 17th seed. She beat 2017 U.S. Open champion, Sloane Stephens, in the first round.

But after going up a double break early, Raducanu had treatment for what appeared to be blisters on her right hand and then dropped four of the next five games to lose the set.

She rallied to level the match in the second but again needed treatment on her hand before the third set.

No. 98-ranked Kovinic had two match points on serve and, after Raducanu saved one with a big forehand winner, closed it out with a backhand winner down the line to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

After the win, Kovinic said: "It was a really nice experience to play Emma here and make the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time after many years.

"I didn't see the second round, I wanted to get through my first round and it was regular preparation. Emma has had amazing results, winning a Grand Slam at such a young age. She is an amazing talent.

"I was a little bit low in my energy through the third set so I tried to focus on myself, not show much emotion and save my energy."