Tennis

No pressure says Raducanu as U.S. Open title defence looms

Britain’s Emma Raducanu said she was not feeling under pressure less than a month before she returns to New York with a target on her back in her U.S. Open title defence.

Reuters
09 August, 2022 08:38 IST
09 August, 2022 08:38 IST
Emma Raducanu in action.

Emma Raducanu in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain’s Emma Raducanu said she was not feeling under pressure less than a month before she returns to New York with a target on her back in her U.S. Open title defence.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu said she was not feeling under pressure less than a month before she returns to New York with a target on her back in her U.S. Open title defence.

Teenager Raducanu completed one of tennis’ most remarkable feats a year ago at Flushing Meadows when the 150th-ranked qualifier swatted aside vastly more experienced opponents on her way to becoming a Grand Slam champion.

The triumph captured the imagination of an adoring British public but she has not won a tournament since, retiring injured in Rome in May and at Nottingham in June and exiting both Roland-Garros and Wimbledon in the second round.

While a return to the raucous crowds of the Big Apple could shake even veteran competitors, the 19-year-old told Sky Sports the only pressure she feels comes from herself and the media.

Also Read
Serena Williams earns first win since 2021 French Open in Toronto

“(Pressure) is only either what I put on myself or what I expect from myself. I only feel the pressure or think about it whenever I’m in my press conferences because every single question is about pressure,” Raducanu said.

The 10th-ranked Briton most recently lost in the Citi Open quarter-finals to lower ranked Liudmila Samsonova, and said she saw this year’s U.S. Open as an opportunity to start afresh.

“I’m really looking forward to just going back (to New York) and whatever happens I think that it’s going to be a nice close to a chapter, go full circle,” she said.

“Regardless of whatever the result is I can just start again, clean slate. If all my points drop off then I’ll work my way back up. I think it will be, regardless of what happens, (a) fresh start.”

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic - From rivalry to bromance

Most aces in men's tennis: Top 10 all-time list

Slide shows

Tata Open Maharashtra 2022: Top five players to watch out for in singles

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Dominic Thiem to clinch ATP Final - as it happened in pictures

Australian Open 2019 in pictures: Djokovic, Osaka headline year's opening Grand Slam

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us