Raducanu, Thiem get Miami Open wild cards

Raducanu, winner at Flushing Meadows in 2021, also required a wild card to get into next week’s event in Indian Wells after an injury plagued start to the season.

Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu (left) and Dominic Thiem have been awarded wild cards for upcoming Miami Open.

Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu (left) and Dominic Thiem have been awarded wild cards for upcoming Miami Open. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former US Open champions Emma Raducanu and Dominic Thiem have been handed wild card entries into the Miami Open, the tournament said on Thursday.

The British number one has not played since injuring her ankle at the Australian Open and was forced out of the WTA250 event in Austin after contracting tonsillitis.

Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion who was once ranked as high world number three, has also had his injury struggles this year with the 29-year-old Austrian collecting just one singles win this season.

“Both these players have shown what it takes to win the biggest tournaments in the world, and we look forward to welcoming them to Miami to compete for the title here in a few short weeks,” said tournament director James Blake.

The Miami Open runs from March 19 to April 2. 

