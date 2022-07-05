Nadal beats Van De Zandschulp in straight sets to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets to reach the quarterfinal at Wimbledon on Monday.

Twenty two-time Grand Slam winner Nadal won 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (6) against the 21st seed from the Netherlands in the fourth-round match that went on for two hours 21 minutes.

The second-seeded Spaniard will continue his bid for a third title at the All England Club as well as the Calendar Slam when he faces 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz on Wednesday.

