Injured Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami Open, top 10 streak in danger

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the upcoming Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami due to the injury sustained at this year’s Australian Open.

In a tweet, the Indian Wells organisers said, “Three-time Indian Wells Champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the 2023 tournament due to injury.”

“We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas.

Three-time BNP Paribas Open Champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the 2023 tournament due to injury.



"We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year," said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. pic.twitter.com/6TdzOT6qY9 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 28, 2023

This year’s Indians Wells Masters is scheduled to be held from March 8 to 19.

Almost an hour later, Nadal confirmed the news in a series of tweets while also mentioning that he will miss the Miami Masters, which is to be held from March 22 to April 2.

I am sad that I won't be able to compete at Indian Wells nor Miami.

Very sad not to be there. I'll miss all my US fans but I hope to see them later this year during the summer swing. pic.twitter.com/v6dsf1ayTI — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 28, 2023

The 36-year-old Nadal has not played a match since his Australian Open title defence ended with a 4-6, 4-6, 5-7 loss to USA’s Mackenzie McDonald in the second round in Melbourne during which he sustained a hip flexor injury. Initial scans showed the 22-time Grand Slam champion had a moderate muscle tear which did not require surgery. However, he had confirmed in a tweet that he would miss the next six to eight weeks.

On Tuesday, Nadal tweeted, “I am sad that I won’t be able to compete at Indian Wells nor Miami. Very sad not to be there. I’ll miss all my US fans but I hope to see them later this year during the summer swing.”

Nadal’s incredible streak of more than 900 weeks of being in the ATP Top 10, which began in April 2005, could be in danger as the Spaniard is currently ranked eighth and was going to defend 600 points at Indian Wells after last year’s runner-up finish.