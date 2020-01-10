Nadal shocked by Goffin in Spain-Belgium ATP Cup clash

A confident David Goffin shocked Rafael Nadal 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to set up a decisive doubles rubber between Belgium and Spain in the ATP Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

After Roberto Bautista Agut beat Steve Darcis' replacement Kimmer Coppejans 6-1 6-4 in the first singles match, a win for Nadal would have sent Spain through to the semifinals in Sydney.

However, Goffin got the better of the 19-time major winner for only the second time in his career with a fine attacking display.

The Belgian was unable to consolidate his first break of the opening set but, after staving off a trio of break points in game eight, he did not fail at the second attempt.

Goffin continued that momentum with a break early in the second, before Nadal fought back to force a tie-break.

However, the world number one double faulted at 5-2 down to give Goffin four match points and he only needed two attempts to convert and take the tie the distance.

"I felt my tennis the other match against Grigor Dimitrov …the confidence came back and I was ready for the fight tonight," Goffin said on court.

"From the first point until the end it was not easy, I was up a set and a break and I had to hold my nerves until the end. I played a very good tie-break, some tough games towards the end of the second to hold my serve but at the end I'm so happy for Belgium to have a decisive doubles.

"I knew Rafa had to take the ball a little bit early, maybe to take some more risks because I was in the court trying to dictate all the time and he had to find a solution. He finds a solution most of the time so I had to stick to my line and continue to move forward."