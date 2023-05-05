Rafael Nadal pulls out of Italian Open

Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he will not take part in the upcoming Italian Open.

“I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome. You all know how much it hurts me to miss another one of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career for all the love and support of the Italian Open, “ tweeted Nadal.

¡Hola a todos!

Siento mucho anunciar que no voy a poder estar en Roma. Todos sabéis cuánto me duele perderme otro de los torneos que han marcado mi carrera profesional y personal por todo el cariño y apoyo de los tifosi italianos. pic.twitter.com/attH8MQWU4 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) May 5, 2023

“Despite having noticed an improvement in recent days, there have been many months without having been able to train at a high level and the readaptation process has its times and I have no choice but to accept them and continue working.”

Nadal, nursing a left hip injury, has been out of action since the Australian Open in January. This has seen the 22-time Grand Slam Champion drop out of the ATP Top 10.

Questions over the Spaniards fitness have raised concerns that he might not be fit to play the French Open, a title he’s lifted 14 times in his career.

Recently, he also pulled out of the Barcelona Open.