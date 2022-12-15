Tennis

Nadal, Swiatek honoured as ITF World Champions

Nadal won despite finishing No. 2 in the ATP rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz, while Swiatek topped the year-end WTA rankings.

AP
15 December, 2022 19:33 IST
15 December, 2022 19:33 IST
Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek were honoured as the ITF World Champions for 2022.

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek were honoured as the ITF World Champions for 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Nadal won despite finishing No. 2 in the ATP rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz, while Swiatek topped the year-end WTA rankings.

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal were honored by the International Tennis Federation as its 2022 ITF World Champions on Thursday after each claimed two Grand Slam titles this season.

The ITF determines its awards based on criteria that include all events and give special weight to the four major championships and two team events, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup.

Nadal won despite finishing No. 2 in the ATP rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz, while Swiatek topped the year-end WTA rankings.

It’s the fifth time Nadal has earned the ITF honor, following 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2019. He raised his Grand Slam title total to a men’s-record 22 by winning the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June.

Also Read
Boris Becker released from jail, faces deportation- reports

This is Swiatek’s first time as ITF World Champion and it comes after she won the French Open and the U.S. Open for her second and third career major trophies. She led the WTA with eight titles this year and put together a 37-match winning streak that was the longest unbeaten run in women’s tennis since 1997.

The ITF awards will be presented at a ceremony on July 8 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Other ITF World Champions include:

— Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in women’s doubles;

— Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles;

— Diede de Groot in women’s wheelchair tennis;

— Shingo Kunieda in men’s wheelchair tennis;

— Niels Vink in quad wheelchair tennis.

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us