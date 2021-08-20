Rafael Nadal to miss rest of 2021 season due to foot injury

Rafael Nadal called an end to his 2021 season on Friday. Nadal had withdrawn from the Cincinnati hardcourt event earlier this month with a nagging foot issue.

Hola todos: quería comunicaros que desgraciadamente tengo que poner fin a la temporada 2021.

Sinceramente llevo un año sufriendo mucho más de lo que debería con con mi pie y necesito tomarme un tiempo. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 20, 2021

"I honestly have been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time," Nadal wrote on Twitter.

The Spaniard, 35, missed Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in order to rest after the clay-court season.

He had played in Washington on August 5 and 6. The 20-time Grand Slam champion - an all-time record he shares with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic - would have been competing for a fifth US Open title at the tournament which begins on August 30.