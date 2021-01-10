Tennis Tennis Ramkumar, Ankita advance to 2nd round of Australian Open Qualifiers Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Argentine Facundo Bagnis 7-6(6) 7-5 while Ankita Raina beat Hungary's Reka-Luca Jani 6-2 6-2 to reach the second round of Australian Open Qualifiers. PTI 10 January, 2021 20:50 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Bagnis in one hour and 53 minutes in men's singles first round. - R. RAGU PTI 10 January, 2021 20:50 IST Indian tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina advanced to the second round of the Australian Open Qualifiers after recording wins in their respective singles draws.Ramkumar, who is yet to make a Grand Slam main draw appearance, ousted 10th seed Argentine Facundo Bagnis with a hard-fought 7-6(6) 7-5 victory in one hour and 53 minutes in men's singles first round. Yuki Bhambri trains with top juniors at RK Khanna Tennis Stadium In the women's singles, Ankita outplayed Hungary's Reka-Luca Jani 6-2 6-2 in 67 minutes.Sumit Nagal has already been awarded a wild card entry into the men's singles main draw. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos