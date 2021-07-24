Tennis

Ramanathan beats Gunneswaran to advance to the semis of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament

Eighth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan beat second seed and compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US.

NEW DELHI 24 July, 2021 19:56 IST

It was the third win on the professional circuit for Ramkumar over Prajnesh. (FILE PHOTO)   -  GETTY IMAGES

It was the third win on the professional circuit for Ramkumar over Prajnesh. The other two wins were in 2015.  In the semifinals, Ramkumar was scheduled to play the unseeded Stefan Kozlov of the US.

The results

$52,080 Challenger, Cary, US Singles (quarterfinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran
3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Christian Harrison & Dennis Novikov (US) bt Lukas Lacko (Svk) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 7-5, 6-3

