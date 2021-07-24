Ramanathan beats Gunneswaran to advance to the semis of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament

Eighth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan beat second seed and compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in the US.

It was the third win on the professional circuit for Ramkumar over Prajnesh. The other two wins were in 2015. In the semifinals, Ramkumar was scheduled to play the unseeded Stefan Kozlov of the US.

READ: Tokyo Olympics tennis: Kiki Bertens bids farewell to singles career after first-round loss