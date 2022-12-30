Tata Open Maharashtra 2023: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Aditya Balsekar awarded qualifying wildcards

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Aditya Balsekar have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying round of the Tata Open Maharashtra, an ATP250 event which will be held at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

The qualifying round in Pune will be held on December 31 and January 1 before the main draw, which takes place from January 2 to 7.

The other Indians who will feature in the qualifying round are Yuki Bhambri and Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

Complete qualifying round draw for 2023 Tata Open Maharashtra.

Mukund Sasikumar, India’s top-ranked player, and Sumit Nagal have received the two main draw wildcards with the third one yet to be announced.

In the doubles category, Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar, who clinched the title last year, will play along with different partners this time. The two-time champion Bopanna, who is also the top-ranked Indian doubles player in the world at 19, will team up with Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp. Ramkumar, on the other hand, will join forces with Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

Saketh Myneni and Yuki will also feature in the doubles main draw. Playing together, Myneni and Bhambri have won five titles on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2022.

Arjun Kadhe and his Brazilian partner Fernando Romboli have received a wildcard for doubles. Playing together, the duo finished runners-up at the ATP Challenger event in Turkey in September.

The second wildcard entry for doubles is yet to be announced.