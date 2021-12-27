Ramkumar Ramanathan: Happy where I am

After his maiden ATP Challenger tennis title in Manama, Bahrain, India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan is now gearing up for the 2022 Australian Open qualifying rounds to be held at the Melbourne Park from January 10 to 14.

The 27-year-old, ranked 184 in the world, has not qualified in any Grand Slam, thus far, but the Manama victory has given him a world of confidence.

“I don’t want to put any pressure. I want to keep trying. I am happy where I am. That’s the most important part. I will take things as it comes,” said Ramkumar at a felicitation function organised by the AMPA Group on Monday.

Palaniappan Ampa, managing director of the AMPA Group, said: “We are very happy to be associated with and promote Ramkumar. We would like to see him grow in the ATP ladder and reach the top 100.”

Ramkumar said India has a good opportunity to beat Denmark on grass at home [New Delhi] in the World Group-I play-off tie to be held on March 4 and 5. “Denmark is a tough team we can’t take them lightly. There are two good players in Mikael Torpegaard and Holger Rune, who has won five ATP Challenger Tour titles on clay this season. I honestly feel we have a good chance,” he said.

His mentor T. Chandrasekaran said Ramkumar has all the resources to do even better. “Our immediate goal is to closer to the top 100.”