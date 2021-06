Ramkumar loses Challenger pre-quarterfinals in Italy

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 to qualifier Jacopo Berretini of Italy in the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Biella, Italy, on Thursday.

READ: Ramkumar enters Challenger pre-quarterfinals in Italy

Ramkumar collected seven ATP points and €730.

The results



€44,820 Challenger, Biella, Italy

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Jacopo Berretini (Ita) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.