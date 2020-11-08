Ramkumar Ramanathan finishes runner-up at Eckental Challenger

Ramkumar Ramanathan finished runner up at Eckental Challenger as he lost 6-4, 6-4 to seventh seed Sebastian Korda in Sunday's final.

The Indian, celebrating his 26th birthday on the day, missed his chances against the 20-year-old Sebastian, son of former world No.2 and Australian Open champion Petr Korda.

The 206th ranked Ramkumar had six aces and nine double faults in the match that lasted an hour and 23 minutes. Sebastian, who had played the fourth round of French Open against Rafael Nadal this season, won nine points more than Ramkumar in the match, and converted three of five breakpoints to make it a straight forward affair.

It was Sebastian's maiden professional singles title at any level and it fetched him 100 ATP points, while Ramkumar picked up 60 points.

In the ITF women’s event in Portugal, Riya Bhatia in partnership with Ines Murta of Portugal was beaten in the doubles final, losing the super tie-break 10-7 to the pairing of Arianne Hartono and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki.