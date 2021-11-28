Ramkumar enters Challenger final in Bahrain

Sixth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan sustained his good run as he beat Jay Clarke of Britain 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Bahrain.

In the final, Ramkumar was scheduled to face Evgeny Karlovskiy of Russia.

The results

$52,080 Challenger, Manama, Bahrain

Singles (semifinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.