Tennis Tennis Ramkumar enters Challenger final in Bahrain Ramkumar Ramanathan sustained his good run as he beat Jay Clarke of Britain 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Bahrain. Team Sportstar 28 November, 2021 21:09 IST FILE PHOTO: Ramkumar Ramanathan of India in action. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 28 November, 2021 21:09 IST Sixth seed Ramkumar Ramanathan sustained his good run as he beat Jay Clarke of Britain 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Bahrain.In the final, Ramkumar was scheduled to face Evgeny Karlovskiy of Russia.The results$52,080 Challenger, Manama, BahrainSingles (semifinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.