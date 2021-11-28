Tennis

Ramkumar enters Challenger final in Bahrain

Ramkumar Ramanathan sustained his good run as he beat Jay Clarke of Britain 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament in Bahrain.

28 November, 2021 21:09 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan

FILE PHOTO: Ramkumar Ramanathan of India in action.   -  The Hindu

In the final, Ramkumar was scheduled to face Evgeny Karlovskiy of Russia.

The results

$52,080 Challenger, Manama, Bahrain
Singles (semifinals): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Jay Clarke (GBR) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

