Ramkumar Ramanathan happy to step it up

It was a tough time for Ramkumar Ramanathan on the professional tennis Tour post lockdown but things fell in place just in time for him to celebrate a memorable 26th birthday.

Reaching the singles final of the €88,520 Challenger in Eckental, Germany, Ramkumar could not put the icing on the cake, as he got beaten in the final on his birthday on Sunday. Yet, he was grateful to have found the winning rhythm.

"You can’t really predict when you would win or lose, in tennis. But, I am happy with the way I played this week. I stayed aggressive all week. It did hurt to lose the final on my birthday, but it was a good gift for me to have had a great week and reached the finals", said Ramkumar who moved to 185 in rankings.

Ramkumar was happy to have served strong the whole week, hitting 52 aces.

"I was happy to be the leader for the aces", said Ramkumar, quickly expressing his gratitude to Babolat and his employer Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). He was equally grateful to doubles partner Purav Raja for staying back with him till the semifinals in Germany.

He was moved by friends in the core group with whom he continues to train, for the fine gesture of sending him a birthday cake and the goodies.

"I want to thank our entire core group for being so supportive, surprising me with goodies and a cake on my birthday. And cheering me up even after a tough loss. Am blessed and grateful to have them all as part of my life", said Ramkumar.

Photo of Ramkumar Ramanathan with the goodies and cake on his birthday sent by friends - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He pointed out that it was for the 224th day that the group was having physical work out together, despite being in different parts of the world.

"They sent me a 12-minute video, with almost everyone wishing me on my birthday. It really touched me", said Ramkumar.

Thankful to his family for "always believing in me, and everything they do", Ramkumar mentioned coach T. Chandrasekaran "for his constant support every day".

Ramkumar will continue to strive hard as he flies into the US, for tournaments in North Carolina and Orlando.