Tennis

Lorenzo Musetti packs off Ramkumar Ramanathan in Challenger tournament

Fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-0, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 29 January, 2021 20:35 IST
Ramkumar Ramanathan

File picture of Ramkumar Ramanathan.   -  V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
New Delhi 29 January, 2021 20:35 IST

Fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-0, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey.

READ: Ramkumar Ramanathan shines in first round

In the ITF women’s tournament in Cairo, Riya Bhatia made the doubles semifinals in partnership with Bojana Marinkoivc of Serbia.

Other results: $15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Doubles (quarterfinals): Bojana Marinkovic (Srb) & Riya Bhatia bt Julie Belgraver (Fra) & Sinja Kraus (Aut) 6-7(6), 6-0, [10-6].

  Dugout videos