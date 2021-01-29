Tennis Tennis Lorenzo Musetti packs off Ramkumar Ramanathan in Challenger tournament Fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-0, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey. Team Sportstar New Delhi 29 January, 2021 20:35 IST File picture of Ramkumar Ramanathan. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar New Delhi 29 January, 2021 20:35 IST Fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy defeated Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-0, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the €44,820 Challenger tennis tournament in Antalya, Turkey.READ: Ramkumar Ramanathan shines in first roundIn the ITF women’s tournament in Cairo, Riya Bhatia made the doubles semifinals in partnership with Bojana Marinkoivc of Serbia.Other results: $15,000 ITF women, Cairo: Doubles (quarterfinals): Bojana Marinkovic (Srb) & Riya Bhatia bt Julie Belgraver (Fra) & Sinja Kraus (Aut) 6-7(6), 6-0, [10-6]. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos